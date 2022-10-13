RED BOILING SPRINGS — The Trousdale County High School volleyball squad concluded its season on Oct. 4 with a 3-2 loss to Gordonsville in the District 7-A Tournament semifinals, which were played at Red Boiling Springs High School.
The lady Jackets reached the semifinal round with a 3-0 win over Clay County one day earlier in the quarterfinal round.
TCHS sophomore Braylee Potts was selected to the all-tournament team.
Potts, along with fellow classmates Kayleigh Dunn and Emma Grace Holder, were named to the all-district squad.
“I am extremely proud of my girls and where they finished, although it is not where we wanted to end up,” Lady Jacket first-year head coach Krystul Gregory said. “I do think there was a lot of growth, and there is still room for more as we look forward. As I have commented before, this was a young team in the sense that the bulk of the players that made up the team were sophomores.
“I only had two seniors that saw action on the floor this year in varsity play, and to me, that speaks volumes to the potential of this team in the future.”
They Lady Jackets finished with a 9-10 record and will lose four seniors in Sarah Dickerson, Charlee Dixon, Shauna Pickett and Anna Martin.
Gordonsville suffered a 25-18, 25-20, 25-19 loss to Watertown in the district championship match.
Both teams advanced to Tuesday’s regional tournament, which was slated to be played at East Robertson. Gordonsville faced District 8-A champion East Robertson, with Watertown playing against Merrol Hyde Magnet in its semifinal match.
The semifinal winners advance to play in one of the eight Class A sectional matches on Thursday.
