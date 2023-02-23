CEDAR HILL — The top-seeded Trousdale County High School girls basketball team was striving to win its first district championship in 29 years last Saturday night when they faced second-seeded East Robertson.
Unfortunately for the Lady Jackets, the wait will continue as the Lady Jackets suffered a 55-34 loss in a game played at Jo Byrns High School.
The two teams split their regular-season contests, with falling 50-46 to the visiting Lady Indians on Jan. 6 before capturing a 52-47 win at East Robertson on Jan. 24.
The Lady Jackets (13-17) gave up the first 10 points of the game and trailed 29-8 at the half.
TCHS pulled to within 12 at 44-32 in the fourth quarter, but could get no closer as they suffered their fifth loss in two years to the Lady Indians (16-13).
Sophomore Kayleigh Dunn tossed in a game-high 14 points, and classmate Janae Aponte had nine. Braylee Potts added six points, Emma Elmore three, and Jazmyne Dunn two.
Dunn and Potts were selected to the all-tournament team.
East Robertson’s senior Macy Phelps was selected as the tournament’s most valuable player, the same award that she received for her play during the regular season.
In the Lady Jackets’ semifinal game against Merrol Hyde Magnet on Friday, TCHS led by 12 points at the half, and then put the game out of reach in the third quarter by scoring 21 points en route to a 52-33 win.
It was Lady Jackets’ third victory of the season over the Lady Hawks (13-15) — including earlier wins of 54-25 and 52-29 — and their 17th win in 18 games against Merrol Hyde Magnet.
“I am so proud of these young women,” TCHS head coach Paige McKinney said.
“They are learning how to compete, and most importantly, learning to play for each other.
“I love the energy and tenacity we played with in our win over Merrol Hyde.”
Kayleigh Dunn poured in a career-high 20 points, scoring 10 in each half.
Aponte followed with 15 points, while Jazmyne Dunn, Potts, and Emma Elmore had four apiece.
Ella Elmore and Charlee Dixon rounded out the scoring with two and one points, respectively.
The Lady Jackets will host their Region 4-1A Tournament quarterfinal game on Friday, facing Clarkrange.
The Lady Buffaloes placed third in the District 7-1A Tournament thanks to a 69-60 win over Red Boiling Springs in Monday evening’s consolation game.
