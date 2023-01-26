MURFREESBORO — The Satterfield Middle School girls basketball team ended its season with last Thursday evening’s 39-24 loss to Community in the James C. Haile State Tournament, which was played at Middle Tennessee Christian School.
Kayleigh Dixon tossed in 10 points, and Madeline Wilson had eight, Caroline Eden two, Maggie Linville two, and Mileigh Potts two.
The Lady Jackets — which had a starting five consisting of all seventh-graders — posted a 13-7 record and a new school record for wins, surpassing the total of the 2011 squad that won 12 games.
