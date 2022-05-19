The 2022 softball season came to a close last week for Trousdale County High School in the District 8-A Tournament with two losses to East Robertson.
The Lady Jackets won both of the regular-season games with the Lady Indians but struggled in their postseason rematches.
On May 9, Trousdale County suffered a 9-5 setback to visiting East Robertson.
The Lady Jackets took a 1-0 lead in the first inning but allowed one run in the third and four in the fourth to fall behind 5-1.
Then, in the seventh inning, the Lady Indians plated three more runs before the hosts added two.
The two teams were playing a best-of-three series, and therefore, the Lady Jackets faced elimination the next day when they faced off again in Cross Plains.
The visitors jumped out to a 4-2 lead in the first inning but gave up four runs in the second and six in the third, leading to a 14-10 loss to the Lady Indians.
“(It was) too many mistakes and missed opportunities to win,” Trousdale County head coach Blake Satterfield said. “We had chances, but with 25 combined errors, you won’t last long in the playoffs.
“Being so young showed up during this series. However, our girls never quit, and that says a lot about their character.”
After back-to-back district tournament championships, the youth-laden squad endured growing pains and concluded its season with a 5-7 overall record.
“We return eight or nine starters for the 2023 season,” Satterfield said. “It was a great season, considering losing nine seniors from the previous year and being placed in a very difficult district.”
The Lady Jackets lose just two seniors in Elyssa Chapman and Alivia Boykin.
Boykin will continue her softball career at Columbia State Community College.
