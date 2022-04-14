In its lone action last week, the Trousdale County High School softball squad suffered a 14-4, five-inning loss to visiting Station Camp on April 4.
The Lady Jackets were outhit 19-4.
It was the only game that TCHS was able to play last week due to inclement weather.
“(It) was good to just get to play some softball again,” Lady Jacket head coach Blake Satterfield said. “We haven’t gotten to play much this year, and it’s always good to play great competition and see what all you need to work on.”
Kayleigh Dunn provided two hits in three at-bats and one run batted in for the hosts. Alivia Boykin and Emma Grace Holder had the other two hits.
TCHS was slate to open district play against Jo Byrns last week, but that contest was rained out. It has been rescheduled for April 26.
