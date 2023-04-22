The Trousdale County High School girls basketball team held its awards banquet on Sunday at TCHS. Award winners included: (from left) Braylee Potts, most valuable player, most blocked shots (53), most three pointers (51); Janae Aponte, best free throw percentage (65%), most steals (54); Charlee Dixon, Lady Jacket Award and senior award; Kayleigh Dunn, most rebounds (202), Elise Satterfield, senior award; Jazmyne Dunn, most improved player award and horizon award; Cayden Ray, most dedicated award; Ella Elmore, hustle award; and Emma Elmore, most assists (107).