TCHS GIRLS BASKETBALL AWARDS PHOTO

The Trousdale County High School girls basketball team held its awards banquet on Sunday at TCHS. Award winners included: (from left) Braylee Potts, most valuable player, most blocked shots (53), most three pointers (51); Janae Aponte, best free throw percentage (65%), most steals (54); Charlee Dixon, Lady Jacket Award and senior award; Kayleigh Dunn, most rebounds (202), Elise Satterfield, senior award; Jazmyne Dunn, most improved player award and horizon award; Cayden Ray, most dedicated award; Ella Elmore, hustle award; and Emma Elmore, most assists (107).

 Jerry Richmond/For the Vidette

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.