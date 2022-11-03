The Trousdale County High School girls basketball program held its first princesses and superheroes pancake breakfast fundraiser last Saturday at the TCHS cafeteria.
The Lady Jackets entertained the children who attended with face painting, temporary tattoos and nail painting. The players were dressed up as some of the most popular princesses and superheroes. A DJ played many Disney hits for individuals on the dance floor.
“We are very glad to be able to put on an event like this for the community, and we greatly appreciate all of the support,” TCHS girls head basketball coach Paige McKinney said. “All the kids, including the team, seemed to enjoy and have fun during the event. I would like to thank the administrators, parents, players and everyone else who made this day possible.”
There were more than 200 attendees, and there are plans to make it an annual fundraiser for the girls basketball program.
The Lady Jackets open the season on Nov. 15 with a Tennessee Secondary Schools Athletic Association (TSSAA) Hall of Champions contest at Portland.
— Submitted
