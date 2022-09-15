The Trousdale County High School volleyball squad defeated visiting Clay County, 3-0, on Sept. 6.
However, the Lady Jackets couldn’t carry that momentum into its match at Watertown two days later, falling in three games.
The Lady Jackets host Gordonsville at 5 p.m. today, then travel to East Robertson on Monday before hosting Westmoreland on Tuesday.
