The Trousdale County High School girls basketball team picked up a pair of district victories last week, beginning with a 61-9 rout of visiting Knowledge Academy on Jan. 10.
Lady Jackets raced out to a 21-2 lead.
Sophomores Kayleigh Dunn and Braylee Potts led TCHS with 10 points each, while Emma Elmore, Charlee Dixon, and Ella Elmore provided eight each. Cayden Ray produced six points, and Jazmyne Dunn and Zion Badru followed with four each. Elise Satterfield had two points, and Janae Aponte one.
At fellow district foe STEM Prep Academy on Friday, it was more of the same as the Lady Jackets rolled to a 61-14 win.
Freshman Jazmyne Dunn had a career-high 10 points in the rout, while Ray and Kayleigh Dunn added eight each.
Aponte and Dixon contributed seven each.
Satterfield had six, Emma Elmore five, and Ella Elmore four.
With the win, the Lady Jackets improved to 7-12 overall and to 4-1 in the district. On Jan. 9, Trousdale County stepped out of district play for a game at Westmoreland, suffering a 58-17 loss.
The Lady Jackets were outscored in every quarter of their 40th consecutive loss to the Lady Eagles.
Kayleigh Dunn and Emma Elmore each managed four points. Dixon added three points, Potts two, Ray two, Badru one, and Jazmyne Dunn one. The Hartsville girls will host district foe Jo Byrns on Friday for homecoming and will travel to East Robertson on Tuesday.
