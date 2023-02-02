CROSS PLAINS — The Trousdale County High School girls basketball team used a third-quarter surge to retake control and held on for a 52-47 victory at East Robertson on Jan. 24.
With the victory, the Lady Jackets pulled into a first-place tie with the Lady Indians in the District 8-A.
East Robertson claimed a 50-46 victory when the two teams met in Hartsville on Jan. 6.
Then, Trousdale County (11-13 overall, 8-1 in 8-A) moved into sole possession of first place following Friday evening’s 74-9 win at Knowledge Academy, couple with the Lady Indians’ 60-53 loss at Jo Byrns.
In the win over East Robertson, the Lady Jackets led 18-9 in the first quarter, but foul problems contributed to that lead evaporating in the second stanza, with TCHS trailing 30-26 at halftime.
However, the visitors outscored the hosts 15-4 in the third quarter to regain the upper hand, then held on down the stretch to claim their first district win in two years over the Lady Indians.
“Our third-quarter defense was the difference-maker in the game,” Lady Jacket Head Coach Paige McKinney said. “The girls stayed disciplined and coachable the entire third quarter and held a good team to four points and came out aggressive on offense.”
Sophomore Braylee Potts poured in a career-high 21 points, while Janae Aponte had 10 and Jazmyne Dunn nine. Kayleigh Dunn added five points, Emma Elmore three, Cayden Ray two, and Ella Elmore two.
On Thursday, the Lady Jackets hosted Class 4A Springfield as a result of McKinney’s friendship with Springfield Head Coach Tara Koran, but TCHS suffered a 71-66 loss in double overtime.
The game was close until Trousdale County built an eight-point lead at 51-43 in the fourth quarter.
However, Springfield rallied, scoring 10 of the next 12 points to tie the contest at 53 and force overtime.
The first overtime ended at 59-59, and TCHS was outscored 12-7 over the final four minutes.
“This game was a battle, physically and mentally,” McKinney said. “We played a very athletic and long Springfield team and battled until the end.”
Potts paced the Hartsville girls with 15 points before fouling out with 1:59 left in the second overtime. Emma Elmore established a career high with 14 points. Ray had 12 and Ella Elmore 10. Charlee Dixon added five points, Jazmyne Dunn four, Kayleigh Dunn three, Elise Satterfield two, and Aponte one.
The Lady Jackets returned to district play on Friday in Antioch, rolling past Knowledge Academy.
Satterfield netted a career-high 17 points, and both Ray and Dixon also reached double figures with 13 and 10 points, respectively. Ella Elmore contributed nine points, Aponte had eight, Potts five, Zion Badru five, Jazmyne Dunn three points, Leah Banks two, and Hunter Cothron two.
With its loss on Friday, East Robertson fell to 7-2 in league play, and Jo Byrns is 6-3.
Trousdale County concluded district play with a contest against visiting STEM Prep Academy on Tuesday night, with a win securing the regular-season district championship.
The Lady Jackets will travel to Red Boiling Springs on Friday, to Watertown on Monday, and to Smith County on Tuesday.
The games can be heard on WTNK 93.5 and 93.9 FM, 1090 AM, and funradiotn.com.
