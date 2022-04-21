CROSS PLAINS — The Trousdale County High School softball team opened its District 8-A softball schedule at East Robertson on April 14, capturing a 9-5 win over the Lady Indians.
After giving up two runs in the first inning, the Lady Jackets erupted for six runs in the second en route to the victory.
Maddie Lee had two hits, including her first career home run in the sixth inning as the visitors added three more runs.
Lee was also the winning pitcher as she tossed four innings, giving up three hits and only one earned run while striking out three batters.
Teammate Ruthie Mink provided three hits, while Audrie Wemple, Taren Simmons and Mary Linville all had two hits. Alivia Boykin, Bailey Hines, and Emma Holder added one hit each.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.