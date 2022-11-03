SMITHVILLE — The Jim B. Satterfield Middle School split two games as they competed in the DeKalb West Best of the West Tournament to open the season.
The Lady Jackets suffered a 25-23, overtime loss to Defeated 25-23 on Oct. 22.
Anna Scruggs tossed in nine points, with Maggie Linville and Madeline Wilson providing eight and six points, respectively.
The Satterfield Middle girls returned for their consolation game on Oct. 26 and downed Friendship Christian, 33-13.
Kaylee Dixon led all stores with 12 points, while Wilson had 10 and Scruggs seven. Linville and Caroline Eden rounded out the scoring with two points each.
Scruggs and Wilson were named to the all-tournament team.
The Lady Jackets play at Carroll-Oakland this evening and host Smith County on Monday.
