PORTLAND — The Trousdale County High School girls basketball team won one of its three games last week in the Portland Christmas Tournament.
The win came against Hillwood on Dec. 20, rolling to a 55-17 victory.
It was the Lady Jackets’ fourth win of the season and their most productive offensive showing.
Janae Aponte and Braylee Potts led the team with 13 points each.
Teammates Kayleigh Dunn and Cayden Ray scored seven points apiece.
Emma Elmore, Zion Badru, Jazmyne Dunn, and Carlee Dixon rounded out the scoring with three, two, two, and one points, respectively.
The Lady Jackets faced Grace Christian Academy from Franklin on Dec. 19 in a game in which they led by four after opening the period, but committed seven turnovers while scoring only two points in the second quarter en route to a 45-27 loss.
Potts tossed in 13 points, and Kayleigh Dunn had eight. Ray followed with three points, Aponte two, and Jazmyne Dunn one.
On Dec. 21, the Lady Jackets took on a Class 4A opponent, Mt. Juliet, and the Lady Bears emerged with a 35-30 win.
Potts posted a double-double of 14 points and 10 rebounds. Emma Elmore added eight points, Jazmyne Dunn six, Aponte one, and Badru one.
“(They were) three competitive and winnable ball games and only came home with one win,” TCHS head coach Paige McKinney said. “We played really well in spurts and not so well in other spurts in all three games.”
The Lady Jackets will enter the new year with a 4-10 overall record and 2-0 in District 8-A play.
Trousdale County hosts Jackson County on Jan. 3.
