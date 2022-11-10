The Jim B. Satterfield Middle School girls basketball team picked up two wins over Carroll-Oakland last week.
On Nov. 1 in Hartsville, the Lady Jackets won 33-18.
Anna Scruggs netted 10 points, and Madeline Wilson had eight. Kaylee Dixon and Maggie Linville each added six points, while Miliegh Potts had two and Caroline Eden one.
The Satterfield Middle boys came up short in their game, 39-27.
Jake Malmin scored 11 points, Lucas Cornwell six, Jackson Williams five, Gavin McGuire three, and Cam Stott two.
Two days later in Lebanon, JSMS split its games again, with the Lady Jackets rolling to a 43-17 victory.
Dixon led all scorers with 17 points, and Linville had 10. Wilson provided nine. Potts, Oakley McCall, and Scruggs rounded out the scoring with four, two, and one points, respectively.
The Yellow Jackets fell 33-26.
Malmin had a game-high 17 points, while Williams added four. Donovan Pickett and Peyton Scruggs followed with two points apiece, and Stott had one.
Satterfield Middle hosts Merrol Hyde Magnet at 6 tonight and then plays at Mt. Juliet Christian Academy on Saturday, with tip-off slated for 2 p.m.
