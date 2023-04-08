The Trousdale County High School softball team improved to 5-1 with three victories last week.
The Lady Jackets captured a 7-3 victory against visiting Westmoreland on March 30.
TCHS led 4-3 in the bottom of the sixth inning when sophomore Kayleigh Dunn blasted a three-run home run.
“This game seemed to have a feeling of a district/region championship game where the fans are loud, tensions are high, and the game comes down to which team makes the fewest mistakes and executes, ultimately wins the game,” Lady Jacket Head Coach Blake Satterfield said.
Dunn, Emma Holder, and Mary Linville all had two hits, while Maddie Lee, Bailey Hines, Leah Banks, and Cayden Ray also added hits.
Lee turn turned in a complete-game in the circle, striking out eight batters while giving up only one base on balls.
On Monday, the Lady Jackets traveled
- to Drakes Creek Park and left with an 8-5 victory over visiting Hendersonville, a Class 4-A foe
The visitors never trailed, producing one run in the second inning, three in the third, one in the fourth, and three more in the sixth.
Ray singled in the second inning to drive in Dunn with the first run of the game. With the bases loaded twice in that frame, the Lady Jackets were unable to push across more runs due to two baserunning errors.
“When your leadoff (hitter) gets on base and you have no outs and bases loaded, you are expected to come away with multiple runs that innings,” Satterfield said. “Tonight, we did not capitalize and left to many runners on base. We have to learn from that and realize that will get you beat.”
The Lady Jackets were credited with eight hits as Dunn had three to go along with four runs batted in (RBI) and two runs scored. Lee produced two hits, and Taren Simmons, Holder, and Ray all had one.
Lee picked up her fourth win of the season in the pitcher’s circle as she had six strikeouts while rendering seven hits and only one earned run.
- The next day, Trousdale County played host to a former district foe, overcoming a slow start for an 8-3 victory over Clay County.
The hosts started the contest with some mistakes, and the Lady Bulldogs put three runs on the scoreboard in the first inning. However, the Lady Bulldogs did not score again as the Lady Jackets settled down and gained an 8-3 win.
The hosts took a 5-3 lead into the bottom of the fifth inning, when Simmons produced a three-run double to right-centerfield to create a five-run margin.
Simmons finish with two hits in three at-bats, four RBI, and one run scored. Holder, Lee, Dunn, Banks, Ray, and Mink all provided one hit.
Lee recorded 11 strikeouts while giving up only two hits and no base on balls.
The Lady Jackets are slated to host Watertown on Tuesday before hosting district foe Jo Byrns on Thursday.
