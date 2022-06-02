School is out for the summer, but the offseason work for the Trousdale County Lady Jackets continues as they prepare for their first basketball camp.
The Lady Jackets will travel to Eagleville on Monday, when they will play Cornersville, Giles County, and Fairview. The next day they will face Santa Fe, Glencliff, and Moore County.
“We have been working extremely hard the past few weeks,” TCHS head coach Paige McKinney said. “Our main objectives have been drilling our fundamentals, focusing on attention to details, and building a competitive learning environment each day. I am encouraging our girls to take what they have learned in practice and translate it over to our upcoming camp games.”
McKinney was hired in early May, succeeding Jared Hawkins (who led the program for the previous four seasons).
“I want to see constant communication and positive reinforcement from teammates on defense,” McKinney said. “We are building a winning culture that starts with a strong work ethic. I know we will make mistakes in camp, but it is all about learning and growing from each mistake.”
McKinney will also be coaching the Jim B. Satterfield Middle School girls basketball team, and she has scheduled two camps for them. They will go to a camp in Cookeville on Friday and Saturday then to Station Camp from June 9-10.
