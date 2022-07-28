Trousdale County schools are in session, and the start of the Trousdale County High School volleyball season is only a couple of weeks away.
The Lady Jackets have welcomed their new head coach Krystul Gregory. Gregory has spent the last five years as the head coach at Satterfield Middle School.
The Trousdale County girls will look to their four seniors for leadership in Charlee Dixon, Sarah Dickerson, Shauna Pickett and Anna Martin.
Bailey Hines and Kindle Berry will represent the junior class. Ten sophomores will include Braylee Potts, Mary Linville, McKenzie Crook, Addie Bennett, Kayleigh Dunn, Kolynn Harper, Reagan Petty, Emma Holder, Aubrie Wemple and Abby Elmore, and rounding out the team will be freshmen Jazmyne Dunn and Leigh Banks.
“I think the girls have a great opportunity to be competitive in our district this year,” Gregory said. “These girls are talented, and they have been working hard in the offseason to prepare. We are all excited to experience this season together.”
They Lady Jackets will play their first match on Aug. 15 at Macon County, and the next day, they will host Watertown in their district opener. Individuals can meet the team on Saturday at the Hartsville Rotary Club’s pancake breakfast, which will be held from 7 a.m. until 10 a.m. in the TCHS cafeteria. Proceeds from the event will benefit the volleyball program.
• The Satterfield Middle School football team is participating in the Cannon County Jamboree this Saturday.
The Jackets will face Community at 1 p.m., Cascade at 1:40 p.m., and Grundy County at 2:20 p.m.
Satterfield Middle opens its season next Thursday (Aug. 4), traveling to Westmoreland for a 6:30 p.m. kickoff.
