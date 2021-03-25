The Trousdale County Lady Jackets opened their 2021 softball season on March 16 with a 9-8 road win over Class AAA Brentwood.
The visitors fell behind 6-0 before taking the lead for good with a nine-run fifth inning.
“It was just good to be playing softball again; it’s as simple as that. I was so proud of our girls from Hartsville as they showed a lot of character being down 6-0 and finding a way to come back and ultimately beat a very good and well-coached softball team. We still have a lot of improving to do and our girls know that. However we made a step in the right direction,” said TCHS coach Blake Satterfield.
The Lady Jackets had nine hits, with two each from Maddie Lee, Kirsten Eversole and Hannah Hailey. Faith Winter hit a two-run homer, while Addison Gooch and Kinley Brown had the other two hits.
Alivia Boykin started on the mound, giving up five runs on four hits over two innings. Lee pitched five innings, giving up six hits and three runs and recording 11 strikeouts.
Trousdale County will open District 6-A play on Monday at home against Jackson County at 5:30 p.m. and will also play at home Tuesday against Clarkrange.
