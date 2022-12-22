The Trousdale County High School girls basketball team overcame a 12-point deficit in the fourth quarter, rallying for a 59-56 victory over visiting Gordonsville on Dec. 13.
The Lady Jackets erupted for 27 points in the final period to break a two-game losing streak to the Tigerettes.
“I am proud of them, life lessons learned and loved the environment,” TCHS Head Coach Paige McKinney said. “The goal is to compete every night and give the fans a reason to be loud every game.”
Sophomore Braylee Potts tossed in a game-high 15 points before fouling out with 1:12 left in the contest. Freshman Cayden Ray scored a career-high 14 points, and Janae Aponte added 10. Emma Elmore followed with seven points, Ella Elmore five, and Kayleigh Dunn four, Zion Badru twp and Jazmyne Dunn two.
Then, on Friday at Jackson County, Trousdale County ran out to a 9-7 edge in the opening period, but only managed 21 points the rest of the way in a 57-30 loss.
The Lady Jackets (3-8) suffered their sixth consecutive loss to the Lady Devils as the girls from Gainesboro produced a season-high point total.
Ray managed nine points, Potts seven, and Aponte six. Jazmyne Dunn, Badru, and Elise Satterfield produced four, three, and one points, respectively.
