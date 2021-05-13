The Trousdale County Lady Jackets concluded their regular season District 6-A games last week, losing one while accepting three forfeits.
Due to inclement weather, the Lady Jackets were unable to play a game at Red Boiling Springs or a doubleheader at Pickett County. All three games resulted in forfeits in the Lady Jackets’ favor.
On May 6, the Lady Jackets hosted Gordonsville with the district title on the line. The hosts trailed 3-0 in the third inning when rain showers stopped the game. The two rivals picked up where they left off the next day, but the Tigerettes added one more run for a 4-0 victory.
Trousdale managed just two hits, by Addison Gooch and Kirsten Eversole, and hurt itself with three errors.
Maddie Lee suffered the loss as she gave up five hits and six walks while striking out seven.
The Lady Jackets finished second in the District 6-A standings with a 12-2 record, with both losses coming to Gordonsville.
After a short delay, coach Blake Satterfield had Senior Night where he recognized Kinley Brown, Rebecca Chapman, Makayla Crook, Eversole, Gooch, Sidney Gregory, Hannah Hailey, Erin Hix and Faith Winter.
Later that evening, Trousdale opened its district tournament run with a 15-0 thumping of Jackson County in four innings. The Lady Jackets scored six runs in the first inning, two in the second, three in the third and four in the fourth to close out the game.
Trousdale County had 12 hits, led by Alivia Boykin’s 3-for-3 effort. Eversole, Crook and Gregory had two hits each while Chapman, Gooch and Brown also had hits.
Eversole started on the mound and pitched to one batter before Boykin came on for the next 2-2/3 innings. Lee finished the game as the Lady Jackets won their eighth consecutive game against the Lady Blue Devils.
Trousdale added a game at Lebanon on May 5 but it was a tough outing for the visitors, who had seven hits and lost 13-3.
Eversole had two hits, while Lee, Boykin, Crook, Gooch and Brown also had hits.
Trousdale was scheduled to continue its district tournament on Tuesday at home against Monterey.
