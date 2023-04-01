The Trousdale County High School softball team rolled to an 11-0, five-inning victory over visiting Red Boiling Springs on Monday evening.
It was the Lady Jackets’ sixth consecutive win over the Lady Bulldogs.
The hosts put up three runs in the first inning, three in the third, and five more in the fifth to improve to 2-1.
“We had a bad warm-up in my opinion,” TCHS Head Coach Blake Satterfield said. “I talked to the girls about shaking the rust off after a week delay and focusing on the task at hand.”
Junior Maddie Lee pitched her first shutout of the season as she collected nine strikeouts while giving up only one hit and no walks.
“Having Lee back in the circle changes our whole attitude as a team,” Satterfield said. “I felt like after challenging the girls in the fifth inning, they responded well.”
Junior Taren Simmons had two hits, giving her multiple hits in the team’s first three games. Lee, Emma Holder, Bailey Hines, and Mary Linville provided two hits each.
Kaleigh Dunn blasted her first home run, and Ruthie Mink doubled.
The Lady Jackets are scheduled to host Clay County on Tuesday at 5:30 p.m.
