The Trousdale County High School softball team added two more wins to raise its record to 11-6 as the postseason begins next week.
On April 27, the Lady Jackets rolled to a 14-2, five-inning victory at Clay County.
TCHS scored in every inning, producing one run in the first, one in the second, six in the third, five in the fourth, and one in the fifth despite the constant rain.
“I thought Maddie (Lee) did a great job in the circle for us tonight considering the wet conditions,” Lady Jacket Head Coach Blake Satterfield said. “I honestly was impressed on how well the girls handled the weather. Their energy was high. They played hard, and they just enjoyed being on the field and playing the game they love. That’s all you can ask.”
After scoring only two runs in its previous two games, the TCHS bats came alive as the team collected 12 hits.
Junior Taren Simmons had a single and double, in addition to two runs batted in and two runs scored.
Kayleigh Dunn, Emma Holder and Leah Banks all provided two hits, and Cayden Ray, Bailey Hines, Lee, and Mary Linville also had hits.
Lee was the winning pitcher as she recorded seven strikeouts while giving up two hits, one earned run, and five walks.
On May 2, the Lady Jackets dominated play in a 7-0 victory at Westmoreland.
TCHS had six hits and only committed one error.
Dunn led the Lady Jackets offensively with two hits and three runs batted in, while scoring one run. Holder also had two hits and scored three runs.
Lee also had two hits.
Lee also picked up the win in the pitcher’s circle as she had 12 strikeouts to eclipse the 100-strikeout mark this season.
Trousdale County will host the District 8-A Tournament and will play the winner of the East Robertson/Jo Byrns game on Monday at 5 p.m.
