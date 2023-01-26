The Trousdale County High School girls basketball team won its fourth consecutive game on Friday evening, handing visiting Jo Byrns a 55-37 setback.
The Lady Jackets remained in second place in District 8-A.
Trousdale County swept the season series with the Lady Red Devils, having rolled to a 42-25 win in Cedar Hill on Dec. 9.
It was a tough night for Jo Byrns Head Coach Jared Hawkins in his return to TCHS, where he coached the Lady Jackets for four years.
Hawkins chances took a turn for the worst with 5:32 left in the third period when point guard Paige Conquest suffered a cut to her lip that later required four stitches to close.
“We really found out a lot about our mental toughness on Friday night,” TCHS Head Coach Paige McKinney said. “I liked the edge we played with, and that shows we can bring that type energy and focus every single night.”
Lady Jacket sophomore Kayleigh Dunn recorded her first career double-double as she scored a career-high 16 points to go along with 10 rebounds.
Teammate Janae Aponte netted 10 points, and Braylee Potts had nine. Emma Elmore and Cayden Ray each added seven. Charlee Dixon and Jazmyne Dunn rounded out the scoring with three points each.
The Lady Red Devils fell to 5-10 overall and to 4-3 in 8-A play.
On Jan. 17, Trousdale County outscored the Merrol Hyde Magnet in every quarter in a 52-29 win.
The Lady Jackets now have won 16 of their 17 games against the Lady Hawks.
“Janae has played really well lately and dominated Tuesday night with her influence on defense,” McKinney said.
Potts pitched in a game-high 15 points, and Emma Elmore had 11. Kayleigh Dunn added seven points, Ray six, Dixon four, Ella Elmore four, Jazmyne Dunn three points, and Aponte two.
Trousdale County improved to 9-12 overall and to 6-1 in 8-A play.
The Lady Jackets host Springfield tonight, play at Knowledge Academy on Friday, and host STEM Prep Academy on Tuesday for senior night.
The games can be heard live on WTNK 93.5 and 93.9 FM, 1090 AM and funradiotn.com.
