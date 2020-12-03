Trousdale County began its 2020-21 basketball season on Nov. 23 with home games against Ezell-Harding.
The Lady Jackets had four players in double figures as they defeated the Lady Eagles 56-29.
Kailen Donoho led the way with 14 points, Claire Belcher had 12, Kirsten Eversole 11 and Charlie Jo Dixon 10 for Trousdale County. Morgan White added six points and Autumn Parrish had three.
The boys were shorthanded without the football players and the Jackets fell 66-33 to the Eagles.
Landon Carver scored 11 points, Andrew Ford and Trent Pharris each had six, Garrett Reiger had four, Dalton Stafford three and Jake Fergusson three.
Trousdale County played Watertown at home on Tuesday and then was set to travel to Westmoreland on Friday. The Yellow Jackets will open district play at home next Tuesday against Jackson County.
All Trousdale County basketball games can be heard live on WTNK 93.5-FM / 1090-AM and online at funradiotn.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.