The Trousdale County High School softball team completed its regular season last week with a blowout win and a close loss.
On May 2 against visiting Jackson County, the Lady Jackets rolled to a 15-0 win.
The hosts only needed three innings to get the job done as they scored 10 runs in the second inning and five more in the third for their ninth consecutive win over the Lady Blue Devils.
Maddie Lee had four runs batted in and scored two runs as she provided two hits.
Kayleigh Dunn also had two hits in two at-bats. Alivia Boykin, Bailey Hines, Taren Simmons, Aubrie Wemple, and Emma Holder all had one hit.
Boykin hurled a one-hit, complete-game shutout and struck out four batters.
The next day in Westmoreland, the Lady Jackets stroked 13 hits but scored only one run in a 3-1 loss to the Lady Eagles.
Boykin, Hines, Lee, Dunn, and Wemple had two hits each, while Holder, Simmons, and Ruthie Mink each added one hit.
Lee started the game in the pitcher’s circle, giving up three hits and struck out two batters in her 3 2/3 innings of work.
Boykin came on in relief to strike out one while surrendering two hits.
The District 8-A Tournament is being played this week at East Robertson. Trousdale County and East Robertson are competing in a best-of-three series, with the winner facing Jo Byrns in a one-game championship.
“We are excited to start this playoff run at TCHS softball,” Lady Jacket head coach Blake Satterfield said. “All year, you experiment and collect data for this time of the year.
“We are very young overall. However, it’s become an expectation around Hartsville to be playing softball well into May, and our girls know what it takes to get that accomplished.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.