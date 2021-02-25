The Trousdale County Lady Jackets’ run in the District 6-A Tournament was a short one as they lost in their No. 8 vs. 5 game at Jackson County on Saturday afternoon.
The visitors knocked down five 3-pointers early en route to a 17-10 advantage in the second quarter, but lost their shooting touch and went on to fall 60-44.
An 11-0 run by the Lady Blue Devils (10-15) to end the first half put the Lady Jackets down by four at halftime. Trousdale then got outscored 20-10 in the third period, leading to its third loss of the season to the girls from Gainesboro.
“I thought we did a great job in the first half of getting Jackson out of their diamond-and-one defense, but when we came out in the second half we struggled scoring,” TCHS coach Jared Hawkins said. “It was not the way we wanted to send our seniors out, but that being said the girls kept fighting till the end. We just couldn’t get back out of the hole we had dug.”
Morgan White had her best offensive game of the season with 12 points to lead the Lady Jackets. Kailen Donoho added 11 points and Claire Belcher had 10, Kinley Brown nine and Kristen Eversole two. Trousdale had no points off the bench while Jackson County had 12.
The Lady Jackets finished their season with a 2-17 record and just one district victory.
Five seniors wore the purple & gold for the last time in Belcher, Brown, Eversole, White and Jazzlynn Marshall.
