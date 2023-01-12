The Trousdale County High School girls basketball team finished strong to capture a 35-30 victory over visiting Jackson County on Jan. 3.
The Lady Jackets enjoyed a six-point lead at the half but were victimized by an 11-2 run to open the third quarter.
Trailing by two entering the final period, the hosts outscored the Lady Devils 16-9 to capture the win.
It broke a six-game losing streak to Jackson County.
The Lady Jackets found a way to get the victory despite hitting only 7 of their 18 free throws.
Sophomore Braylee Potts tossed in a game-high 15 points, and classmate Emma Elmore had eight. Janae Aponte followed with six points, while Jazmyne Dunn and Ella Elmore each had three.
Last Friday, the Lady Jackets weren’t able to maintain a strong start, suffering a 50-46 loss to visiting East Robertson.
Each team entered the contest with a 2-0 record in District 8-A play.
Trousdale County girls ran out to a 15-8 edge in the opening period but trailed by one at halftime.
The Lady Jackets shot poorly at the free-throw line, missing 13 of their 23 attempts.
Since being in the same district, the Lady Jackets have lost all four of their games to the Lady Indians.
Emma Elmore matched her career high with 13 points, and Potts had 11. Jazmyne Dunn also had a career best with her nine points. Aponte added eight points, and Ella Elmore and Kayleigh Dunn had three and two points, respectively.
The Lady Jackets will play district games at STEM Prep Academy on Friday before hosting Merrol Hyde Magnet on Tuesday.
The games can be heard live on WTNK 93.5 and 93.9 FM, 1090 AM and funradiotn.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.