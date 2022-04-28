The Trousdale County High School softball team split two District 8-A games last week.
At Jo Byrns on April 19, the Lady Jackets took a 5-4 edge into the final inning but gave up two runs in the bottom of the frame to fall, 6-5.
The visitors had seven hits, which were produced by Maddie Lee, Kayleigh Dunn, Taren Simmons, Ruthie Mink, Bailey Hines, and Mary Linville.
The following day in Hartsville, the Lady Jackets were at home against district foe, East Robertson, and Trousdale County erupted for four runs in the first inning en route to a 6-3 win over the Lady Indians.
Simmons exploded for four hits, scored three runs and drove in one. Lee and Dunn provided two hits each, and both Boykin and Emma Grace Holder contributed one hit each.
Lee was the winning pitcher as she struck out 12 batters while surrendering nine hits.
“Beating a powerhouse program like East Robertson twice in less than a week is a great accomplishment for our young softball team,” TCHS head coach Blake Satterfield said. “However, we must realize each of those games could have gone either way, and we will see them again.”
To end the week, the Lady Jackets took part in the Griffin Classic in Gallatin, winning two of its six games.
The wins were over West Creek (1-0) and Hendersonville (6-1), with losses coming to Bishop McNamara (Illinois, 9-0), Gallatin (8-0), Central Magnet (4-0), and Clarksville (4-0).
“The Griffin Classic Tournament was a great way for us to see quality softball teams,” Satterfield said. “It only makes us better playing up in competition.”
