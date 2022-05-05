The Trousdale County Lady Jackets played two softball games last week, experiencing mixed results.
Unfortunately for the Lady Jackets, the loss was in District 8-A action as they stumbled to visiting Jo Byrns on April 27, falling 6-3.
TCHS held a 3-2 lead after four innings but gave up two runs in the fifth and two more in the seventh.
Trousdale County’s Kayleigh Dunn produced two hits in two at-bats, including a solo home run in the second inning. Teammate Alivia Boykin came up with a two-run single, and Maddie Lee had the other hit for the hosts.
The Lady Jackets prevailed in a 9-3 win over visiting Clay County one day later.
Lee had a big day at the plate as she produced four hits and drove in two runs.
Teammate Bailey Hines picked up three hits in three at-bats. Aubrie Wemple and Emma Grace Holder each added two hits, and Boykin, Elyssa Chapman, Ruthie Mink and Mary Linville had one each.
Boykin was the winning pitcher, going the distance and striking out 11.
