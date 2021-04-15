Trousdale County’s Lady Jackets split two district games last week, routing Clay County but falling to perennial contender Gordonsville on the road.
The Lady Jackets fell 6-1 on April 7 after managing just two hits against eighth-grader Kailey Plumlee, who also struck out 18 batters for Gordonsville.
Addison Gooch and Kirsten Eversole had the lone hits for Trousdale, with Eversole driving in the Lady Jackets’ run with a third-inning double.
“A lot of people will typically make excuses about things when you lose or get beat in a big game, but tonight Gordonsville was the better team. They committed no errors, their eighth-grade pitcher had 18 strikeouts, and basically they made the plays they had to make to win a close ballgame and we did not,” said TCHS coach Blake Satterfield.
The game was tied at 1 in the fifth inning when two Trousdale errors helped Gordonsville score five runs to take the lead.
On April 6, the Lady Jackets cruised to a 17-7 home victory over Clay County by pounding out 12 hits.
Hannah Hailey was 4-for-5 with a home run and Faith Winter also hit a homer as one of her three hits for the Lady Jackets. Kirsten Eversole had two hits and TCHS also got hits from Kinley Brown, Makayla Crook, Alivia Boykin and Taren Simmons.
Hailey also pitched five innings in relief and recorded three strikeouts to earn the win.
The Lady Jackets are scheduled to play at Jackson County on Thursday.
