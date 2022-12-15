The Trousdale County High School girls basketball squad won its first two district games last week.
The Lady Jackets erupted for their first win of the season on Dec. 6, rolling to a 54-25 victory at Merrol Hyde Magnet.
TCHS had its best start of the year as they stormed out to a 22-0 lead.
Emma Elmore scored a career-high 13 points to lead the Lady Jackets offensively, and Zion Badru took advantage of her first start of the season to provide 10 points. Braylee Potts added nine points, and Charlee Dixon and Jazmyne Dunn each had six. Janae Aponte and Kayleigh Dunn followed with four each, while Eliseona Satterfield contributed two.
The Lady Jackets now have 15 wins in their 16 games with the Lady Hawks all-time.
TCHS followed that up with a 42-25 victory at Jo Byrns three nights later.
The Lady Jackets limited the Lady Red Devils to just five points in the second half.
“I thought the girls played hard both nights,” TCHS Head Coach Paige McKinney said. “We are learning the importance of competing every game and every possession. This team is so much better from the summer and much better than opening night.”
Potts poured in a career-high 19 points while blocking seven shots, grabbing six rebounds, and coming up with three steals. Emma Elmore added 13 points, and Jazmyne Dunn had four. Aponte, Kayleigh Dunn, and Ella Elmore rounded out the scoring with two each.
However, Trousdale County couldn’t keep the momentum going one night later, concluding its week with a 40-29 loss to visiting Watertown on Saturday evening.
The Lady Jackets (2-7) struggled offensively as they connected on only seven field goals against the Lady Tigers, who improved to 4-5.
Potts produced 15 points, while Aponte and Kayleigh Dunn scored six each. Badru contributed two points.
TCHS travels to Gainesboro to face Jackson County on Friday night.
Then, the Lady Jackets will compete in the Portland Christmas Tournament next week, opening play against Grace Christian on Monday at noon. The outcome of that game will determine their next opponent and game time on Tuesday.
