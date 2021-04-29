The Trousdale County Lady Jackets picked up three wins in District 6-A last week, enhancing their record in league play to 9-1.
On April 19 at Monterey, the Lady Jackets pulled out a 3-2 win in eight innings. The visitors put up two runs in the first inning and one in the eighth on a Maddie Lee single to cage the Lady Wildcats.
“When they [Monterey] tied the game up in the seventh, they had a great opportunity to win the game. However our Lady Jackets gathered themselves and made plays when they had to. Good teams find a way to win close ballgames,” said TCHS coach Blake Satterfield.
Alivia Boykin, Kirsten Eversole and Lee each had two of the team’s 10 hits. Hannah Hailey, Erin Hix, Faith Winter and Taren Simmons also had hits.
Lee earned the win on the mound, recording 10 strikeouts while surrendering five hits.
The following day in Hartsville, the Lady Jackets picked up another win over Monterey by a 3-1 score. The hosts scored once in the first inning, one in the second and one in the fourth to win their sixth consecutive game against the Lady Wildcats.
Trousdale County had seven hits as Lee and Kinley Brown each had two, followed by one each from Makayla Crook, Eversole and Simmons.
Lee earned her second win over Monterey in as many days, striking out seven while allowing two walks and four hits.
On April 22, the Lady Jackets made the long drive to Clarkrange and grabbed an 18-7 victory, their eighth in a row over the Lady Buffaloes.
Crook went 3-for-4 with two RBI and two runs scored to lead the offense. Rebecca Chapman, Eversole and Simmons each had two hits for the Purple and Gold while Boykin and Lee also had hits.
On Friday the Lady Jackets traveled to Friendship Christian but had a rough day in a 10-0 loss to the Lady Commanders. Lee had the only hit for Trousdale in the loss and also pitched four innings, allowing six hits and striking out six.
Trousdale ended the week with a 12-7 overall record and the Lady Jackets are 9-1 in district play. The team will play a key district game on Thursday as Trousdale is scheduled to host Gordonsville, which handed the Lady Jackets their only district loss of the season earlier this year.
