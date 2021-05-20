Trousdale County hosted Van Buren County on Monday in a Region 3-A semifinal, and the Lady Jackets clawed their way to a 3-2 victory in nine innings.
The Eaglettes put one run on the board in the first inning and another in the third to put the Lady Jackets in an early 2-0 hole.
Trousdale County had a chance to strike back in the second, loading the bases with no outs. But Van Buren’s defense rose to the challenge to maintain the early lead.
The Lady Jackets would get on the scoreboard in the bottom of the fourth on an RBI single to right by Erin Hix. The hosts would tie the game in the sixth inning when Makayla Crook stroked a double and scored after a two-base error by the visitors.
Trousdale had a chance to win in the bottom of the seventh, loading the bases with one out. But Alivia Boykin hit a grounder to first and after the throw home for a force, seemed to lose track of how many outs there were. Boykin stepped off base and was tagged out to end the inning.
In the ninth, Faith Winter got a hit to right center followed by a double from Maddie Lee and an infield single from Taren Simmons to load the bases. With Boykin back at the plate, Van Buren’s pitcher uncorked a wild pitch to allow Winter to race home with the winning run.
“This is exactly where we want to be,” said TCHS coach Blake Satterfield. “You can’t ask for anything better than hosting a region championship.
“Good teams find ways to win ballgames against teams that are just as good or even better than you. Your season is about beating the teams you’re supposed to and stepping up and beating some of the teams you’re not.”
Trousdale County finished with 10 hits led by two each from Crook, Lee and Simmons. Addison Gooch, Hix, Winter and Kinley Brown also had hits.
Lee allowed six hits and no walks, striking out nine in a complete-game effort.
The Lady Jackets were to host Gordonsville on Wednesday for the region championship. If they won, they will have a home sectional game on Saturday against either Eagleville or Huntland. A loss would send the Lady Jackets on the road for a sectional matchup.
“One thing we didn’t do in 2019 is win the region championship; that’s something we set out to do,” Satterfield said. “I just told the girls, ‘If you play like you did Saturday at Gordonsville, I think well take care of business.’ If you play like you did against Monterey or Clay, it’ll be a dogfight.”
