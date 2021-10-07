Trousdale County’s Lady Jackets closed out their volleyball season with a 3-2 home loss to the Jackson County Lady Devils on Monday in the district tournament.
The Lady Jackets held a 14-11 lead in the decisive fifth game but could not close it out and lost 17-15.
The Lady Jackets finished 6-11 overall and 6-6 in district play under first-year coach Chapel Carter.
