CROSS PLAINS — The Trousdale County High School softball team won its sixth consecutive game and first District 8-A contest on Monday night with a 6-3 come-from-behind victory at East Robertson.
Trailing 3-1 entering the seventh inning, the Lady Jackets rallied for five runs.
“It wasn’t pretty, but the girls found a way to get the job done,” TCHS Head Coach Blake Satterfield said. “We didn’t play our best ball, but good teams find a way to win close ballgames. We have to learn that starting slow will usually not end well, and we must get things going if we have any hope at a district championship.”
The visitors were credited with seven hits, paced by junior Maddie Lee. Lee provided two hits to go with one run batted in and two runs scored. Taren Simmons, Ruthie Mink, Kayleigh Dunn, Aubrie Wemple, and Leah Banks all provided one hit.
Lee picked up the win in the pitcher’s circle as she struck out seven batters while giving up two walks, eight hits, and two earned runs.
- The following day, the Lady Jackets suffered a 17-2, five-inning loss to visiting Watertown.
TCHS gave up three runs in the first inning, two in the third, seven in the fourth, and five in the fifth.
The hosts had six hits but also committed three errors.
Simmons had hits in all three of her plate appearances, while Lee, Bailey Hines, and Banks accounted for the other hits.
Lee pitched the first two innings, then gave way to Emma Holder. Dunn finished the game, with the trio giving up a total of 18 hits.
The Lady Jackets are scheduled to host Smith County on Monday and Jackson County on Tuesday.
