Larry Grady Turnbow, age 74, of Hartsville, passed away Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021 at St. Thomas West in Nashville.
Larry served on the Hartsville Police Department for 17 years as an Officer and then as Police Chief. He then worked as a Criminal Investigator for the 15th Judicial District Public Defenders Office.
He was preceded in death by: parents, Leslie Ezra & Margaret Elizabeth Turnbow; daughter, Amanda Kay Turnbow; brother, Jerry Turnbow.
Survivors are: wife, JoAnne Turnbow of Hartsville; two daughters, Fran (Michael) Lane of Hendersonville, Amy (Jeff) Wyatt of Murfreesboro; three grandchildren, Tanner Lane, Addison Wyatt & Anslee Wyatt; sister, Sandra Taylor of Hartsville.
Funeral services will be held in the chapel of Anthony Funeral Home at 1 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 25, officiated by Bro. Jack McCall.
Honorary pallbearers will be: Ronnie Earps, James Wright, William Young and the 15th Judicial District Public Defenders Office.
Active pallbearers will be: Kenny Linville, Greg Holder, Ferrell Carman, Wayland Cothron, David Cothron, Kenny Martin, Jimmy Wheeler and Kenny Gregory.
Interment will be in Hartsville Memorial Gardens.
Memorial donations may be made to the TCHS Baseball Team.
Anthony Funeral Home, 337 McMurry Blvd. E, Hartsville, TN 37074, 615-374-2280
hhartsville.com, was in charge of arrangements.
