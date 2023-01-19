Sen. Ferrell Haile (R) and Rep. William Slater (R) spent Friday morning at Trousdale County Elementary School, as representatives from the Tennessee General Assembly are invited each year to visit Trousdale County Schools to discuss pressing matters that affect both education and the school district.
“Our board of education annually invites our state representatives to visit our schools to discuss pressing educational issues,” said Trousdale County Director of Schools Clint Satterfield. “Legislators Haile and Slater had an opportunity to visit our reading classrooms and listen to our board members, administrators, principals, and teachers.”
After making multiple classroom visits, the lawmakers participated in a roundtable discussion with early-grade teachers (Kindergarten through third grade), administrators, and school-board members to discuss such topics as school safety and how that the new TN Literacy Success Act can best support students to read on grade level by the end of third grade.
“We had a little roundtable after we visited the classrooms,” said Slater. “It was terrific to see what’s taking place in Trousdale Elementary classrooms.”
Both Haile and Slater have been assigned to their respective state education committees in the Tennessee General Assembly and know well how that matters like school safety and literacy legislation affect students throughout the state.
“This year, we focused our time together on the new third-grade retention law that goes into effect this 2022-23 school year,” said Satterfield. “Hopefully, our state legislature will craft laws that will best benefit all the students of Tennessee.”
Slater added, “In addition to the TN Literacy Success Act, there were some questions and comments from some of the elementary teachers as far as school safety is concerned. We all need to be vigilant when it comes to school safety, because, unfortunately, adverse incidences can happen anywhere.”
Nevertheless, both Slater and Haile had positive remarks regarding their visit to Trousdale County.
“There are a lot of great things taking place in Trousdale County Schools,” said Slater.
Haile added, “It’s always a learning experience when we visit Trousdale (County Schools). It’s always a positive visit and something that I can take back down to the state capital.”
