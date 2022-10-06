Some believe that if you want to have a winning football program, you need to make sure you have a good band.
And for years, the Trousdale County Marching Yellow Jackets have stood alongside of the Trousdale County High School (TCHS) football team and its rich tradition of success.
“(The band) is one of the faces of the success of Trousdale County, an academic system, an athletic system, and an arts system ... we have it all,” said Trousdale County Schools Band Director Rob Joines. “We represent success and excellence.
“I’m very proud of our kids. They have been working very hard all summer. We had to rely on our own student leaders for most of the summer, and it was great teamwork from everyone involved.”
Although teamwork is central to the band’s success when performing, the collaboration of its members helps to provide a well-orchestrated community experience.
“We all work together,” said Joines. “At the home games on Friday nights, the ba--nd marches down the hill with a police escort. The cheerleaders greet us at the gate, do a cheer, and form a tunnel as we come in. We march in and do a pre-game show. It’s all well-orchestrated. It’s really a community experience.
“(For example), it’s like going to a (University of Tennessee) football game, where the band plays a huge part in it. It’s great scoring touchdowns, but it is even more fun when the band is playing ‘Rocky Top.’ ”
What is uniquely different about the Marching Yellow Jackets is that the band is made up of students in grades 7-12 due to the school district’s small size. This year, the band has 34 members, 19 of which are in middle school and high-school underclassmen.
And with so many young band members, including first-year individuals, the seniors have stepped up to assist their band director.
“In football, they have probably close to 10 coaches, but here, we only have two,” TCHS senior tuba player Isaiah Towns said. “So, we (the seniors) kind of have to fill the gaps. At some schools, they have a higher faculty-to-student ratio, but here, it’s not that high. So, the older students have to step up. We are basically like the assistant coaches in football.”
In their steadfastness, the student leaders have helped the band establish a solid foundation for the future.
“The seniors really wanted to do well this year,” TCHS senior trumpet player Brayden Shoulders said. “One way to do well is for us to teach well.”
TCHS senior flute player Hunter Simpson added, “I would hate to see the people under me not have a good future in band, because I quit and didn’t help teach them.”
Part of what the seniors have helped teach the younger members is unconditional support for others.
“Our job is to support the team unconditionally,” TCHS senior field commander Cecelia Araiza said. “That means whether they win or lose.”
Towns added, “I have a bunch of friends who are football players. They say that when they hear us play, they always know they have support behind them. They like the backing. They like the energy. When you are down two scores in the fourth quarter, you need something that will kind of give you that pep after you’ve been playing for 45 minutes.”
But being a small band comes with its own set of challenges, and the COVID-19 pandemic only added to those challenges for the Marching Yellow Jackets.
“COVID made our band smaller, because we didn’t have that extra year to get kids from the younger grades to join us,” Simpson said. “But now, our band is mainly young kids, because we just now started getting them again.”
Towns added, “If you look at the band since COVID, there is almost like a new band and an old band. The old band would be the juniors and seniors. It is like we are missing sophomores. There are a bunch of middle schoolers, but only one sophomore. The sophomores are our missing piece.”
As the seniors have worked hard to fill the gap, all of their hard work and the work of their directors and fellow band members has paid off as the Marching Yellow Jackets recently competed in two Middle Tennessee competitions that both afforded them multiple awards.
On Sept. 17, the band took home fourth place in Class D at the Hendersonville Golden Invitational, narrowly finishing behind Watertown High School by 1.7 points.
Later that day, the band was off to Clarksville to compete in the Northeast Eagle Invitational, where it took first place in Class A for percussion, guard, and band.
Nevertheless, until the football season ends, the Marching Yellow Jackets will continue to unconditionally support the football team.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.