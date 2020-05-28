A Lebanon man is facing charges after allegedly pulling a gun on a group of boaters over the weekend.
Justin Tyler Potts, 30, was charged with four counts of aggravated assault and unlawful possession of a firearm while in commission of a felony.
According to the arrest affidavit, the Trousdale County Sheriff’s Department responded to the Pine Cove boat dock just after 2 p.m. on Sunday, May 24. Four boaters reportedly said they were on Whitely’s Island in the Cumberland River when Potts approached them and demanded they get off his island. The boaters tried to tell Potts the island was not his, at which point he reportedly pulled a pistol from his waistband. The boaters left and then contacted law enforcement.
Potts was booked into the Trousdale County Jail and was released on $5,000 bond. He is scheduled to appear in general sessions court on Friday, June 12.
