A federal indictment unsealed on Monday charges 11 individuals, including one Lebanon man, with violations of the Freedom of Access to Clinic Entrances (FACE) Act.
Chester Gallagher, 73, of Lebanon, faces up to 11 years in prison and possible fines of $250,000 for his role in the incident, which occurred in March of 2021.
U.S. Attorney Mark H. Wildasin, for the Middle District of Tennessee, and Kristen M. Clarke, Assistant Attorney General for the Civil Rights Division, announced that a Nashville grand jury returned the charges on Monday.
The indictment alleges that in February of 2021, Gallagher began utilizing social media to promote a series of anti-abortion events scheduled for March 4-7, 2021, in the Nashville area.
Other co-conspirators then utilized Facebook to coordinate travel and logistics and to identify other participants for the blockade.
On March 4, 2021, Chester Gallager announced plans to blockade Carafem Health Center in Mt. Juliet, which was planned for the following day. Gallagher referred to the blockade in his social media post as a “rescue.”
At 7:45 a.m. on March 5, 2021, an alleged accomplice of Gallagher’s, named Coleman Boyd, a 51-year-old from Bolton, Miss., live-streamed a broadcast on Facebook. The stream, entitled “Mt. Juliet, TN Rescue March 5, 2021,” followed the blockade event as his co-conspirators and others blocked the clinic’s entry doors and prevented a patient and an employee from entering.
The live stream also broadcast members of the group attempting to engage a patient and her companion as Boyd told his live stream audience that the patient was a “mom coming to kill her baby.”
The indictment further alleges that on March 5, 2021, Gallagher and 10 other individuals, aided and abetted by one another, used force and physical obstruction to injure, intimidate, and interfere with employees of the clinic and a patient who was seeking reproductive health services.
According to an incident report taken by the Mt. Juliet Police Department, building ownership on multiple occasions requested police assistance in removing protestors from the property.
“The caller wished to have all protesters removed from the building due to them harassing their clients and harassing them by ringing their doorbell,” the report read. “Officer Wentzell then gave all protesters a warning to disperse. The protesters were given a final warning to disperse at approximately 10:10 a.m. before being arrested for criminal trespassing.”
According to the report, while some of the protesters dispersed, multiple individuals, including Gallagher, were stayed and were charged with criminal trespass.
The grand jury indictment charges Gallagher; Boyd; Heather Idoni, 58; Calvin Zastrow, 57; and Caroline Davis, 24 (all of Michigan); Dennis Green, 56, of Cumberland, Virginia; and Paul Vaughn, 55, of Centerville, with conspiracy charges for their roles in the incident.
The indictment also charges the following individuals with FACE Act violations: Eva Edl, 87, of Aiken, South Carolina; Eva Zastro, 24, of Dover, Arkansas; James Zastro, 25, of Eldon, Missouri; and Paul Place, 24, of Centerville.
All defendants will have appearances scheduled in U.S. District Court in Nashville.
If convicted, those charged with conspiracy face up to 11 years in prison and fines of up to $250,000. Others face up to one year in prison for the misdemeanor offense and fines of up to $10,000.
The case was investigated by the FBI and is being prosecuted by the Civil Rights Coordinator of the U.S. Attorney’s Office and trial attorneys of the department’s Civil Rights Division.
