A Lebanon man was arrested last week and charged with the rape of a child in Trousdale County.
Andre Kordell Wade, 19, was indicted by the Trousdale County Grand Jury in June on one count of rape of a child under 13. He was arrested on Aug. 3 and booked into the Trousdale County Jail, where he was being held on $100,000 bond.
Wade is scheduled to appear in Criminal Court on Friday, Sept. 11 at 9 a.m.
Reach Chris Gregory at 615-450-5756 or cgregory@hartsvillevidette.com.
