County commissioners will vote Monday evening on filling a vacancy in the 5th District.
Lesley Overman has put forth her name to fill the vacant seat left by the resignation of Coy Dickey, who stepped down in December. If appointed, Overman would serve the remainder of the current term, which expires in August.
“Nobody else is doing it. I complain a lot, so I might as well put my money where my mouth is,” Overman said with a smile when asked why she was putting her name into nomination.
Overman, who operates the Cake & Co. catering service, said she had no particular agenda to focus upon if appointed.
“I’m just here to learn and to serve,” she said.
Asked if she might run for a full term in the August election Overman said, “We’ll see how this goes. I know I have to make a decision by April.”
If any other candidates put forward their names by Monday, the Commission would vote among the candidates to choose a new commissioner. Anyone wishing to put his or her name forward should contact the county mayor’s office at 615-374-2461.
The County Commission will meet Monday at 7 p.m. in the upstairs courtroom of the old courthouse.
