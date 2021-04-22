Please support Green Grove Cemetery
Dear Friends of the Green Grove Cemetery:
We would like to warmly invite you to join us for the Green Grove Cemetery’s annual Decoration Day. This year, the event will be held the weekend of Mother’s Day, beginning on Friday, May 7, through Sunday, May 9.
Please bring your lawn chairs and plan to join us under the tent and thank you in advance for your continued support of the maintenance of our community’s cherished cemetery.
Should you be unable to attend, monetary donations may be mailed to: Green Grove Cemetery c/o Karen Clark Luhrs, 2255 Honeysuckle Road, Hartsville, TN 37074.
Your donation is very much appreciated by our committee!
The Green Grove Cemetery Committee
Karen C. Luhrs, Jerry Brawner, Rebecca McClard, Ruth Clark, Bill Hall, Casey Stovall
