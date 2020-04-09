Thanks for helping out healthcare workers
Dear Editor,
It is said America comes together in a crisis. True.
Whereas many efforts are being made nationally to recognize the tireless efforts of healthcare workers, we at Hartsville Health and Rehab thank Citizens Bank for bringing our entire team lunch Wednesday! The bank provides top-rate service for our citizens of Hartsville and certainly the cuisine from the Mexican Grilled Cheese was a welcome delight for all.
To all, we wish the very best of health, safety and happiness. America strong!
Pete Prins
Administrator, Hartsville Health and Rehab
