A fond farewell
Upon the completion of the graduation of the Trousdale County High School class of 2022, Trousdale County High School will be losing one of the best educators to walk the halls. Long-time vocational agriculture teacher and Future Farmers of America advisor Dan Dickerson is set to retire.
Mr. Dickerson, or Coach Dan, to his early students is one of the most well-respected and dedicated teachers to step into the classroom. He is respected by co-workers and students alike. His respect comes from the way he goes about his job and the way he treats everyone. He earns the respect of students from the way he teaches and the respect he gives each and every one of them.
He was more than a teacher to the school system. He and his classes have set-up and prepared for more county events than anyone can count. Every event that is held in the high-school auditorium or gymnasium, he has a hand it preparing for it.
In his early years, the ag classes even painted the lines on the football field prior to games. If something in the school is broken or in need of repair, it gets brought to the ag Shop. If there is task that has to be done at TCHS, he was usually the teacher that was called upon to complete it.
Dan developed an appreciation of agriculture in all of students. Students left his classroom understanding where their food comes and that without modern agriculture, their lives would not be the same as it is today. In other students he cultivated a love of agriculture and pushed us to achieve goals we didn’t even know were possible. He carried students all over the state competing in judging events, skills competition, speech contest, and of course the state and National FFA Convention.
He encouraged his students to pursue agriculture as a career. He arranged college visits and tours for his perspective agriculture students. Many, he even carried to various college and universities across the state and beyond. He spent time convincing parents that a career in agriculture was a worthwhile endeavor. He also helped those same students find and complete scholarship applications to attend college.
Beyond agriculture, Dan has taught many a skilled tradesman. His agriculture mechanics class has helped many pursue a career in the trades. Welders, plumbers, electricians, lineman, mechanics, machine operators, and many more had their first experience in that field in his class. Some of those had never picked up a torch or turned a wrench until he showed them how. He developed their confidence in a skill that they could carry-on to a career one day.
Dan was more than a teacher. To many, he was a mentor. To all those students who he chaperoned on senior trip, the many miles covered going to judging events and State FFA Convention, those were times that he talked and listened about life decisions. He spent many hours with students outside the classroom discussing career choices, college majors, financial management, high-school social life, and giving some of the best advice. To those of us lucky enough to travel a lot of those miles, there are so many memories that were made.
Dan was a special teacher. He had the ability to take a student that might not excel in academic courses and turn them into his “stud duck.” He did that by listening and understanding that not all students were cut out for academic courses, but he helped them develop their skill in a trade, craft, or mechanics. Once they felt capable and respected, they in turn were some of his most dependable and hardest-working students.
To a community and a school system that value trophies and championships, Dan Dickerson has put many in a trophy case of his own. He has numerous state FFA degree winners, state FFA proficiency award winners, numerous state finalists, and even some with their American FFA Degree.
But his biggest accomplishment, is the success of those former students. There are three veterinarians, a nurse practitioner, a University of Tennessee Extension Agent and area specialist, school-system administrator, three farm supply store managers, a county property assessor, a lawyer, a Tennessee Department of Ag Inspector, numerous small business owners, and many more skilled tradesmen. To quote former Tennessee football coach Butch Jones, Dan has developed many champions of life.
Dan dedicated his career to Trousdale County High School and agriculture. He believes so much in the benefits of agriculture and the skilled trades that he is concerned with the future of the program when he retires. He has reached out to community leaders and others in the community to ensure that the program that he developed will remain intact for years to come.
Many older folks in the community tell stories of former agriculture teacher, Mr. Brown Draper. Many of those stores are followed by the comment, “There will never be another Brown Draper.” Future students will hear, “There will never be another Dan Dickerson.”
Coach Dan, congratulations upon your much-deserved retirement and best wishes.
— Jason Evitts (on behalf of former of TCHS ag students)
