Help support the old Hartsville Cemetery
To the Editor:
We are a committee of concerned individuals and descendants who have family members buried in the old Hartsville Cemetery.
There was no perpetual fund set up to take care of this historic cemetery. To keep the grounds mowed, have fallen trees removed and keep up with other maintenance needs of the cemetery, we need your help.
Mowing is very expensive. With limited space, very few new graves are being sold, leaving our only means of income to be from donations from family members and other concerned citizens. Please consider making a donation to help us maintain the integrity of the Hartsville Cemetery. One hundred% of your donation goes to the maintenance and care of the cemetery.
There are still some of John Oliver’s Trousdale County history books available. The set of two is $100, or an individual volume is $60. If you want the books mailed to you, please add $6.50 per volume to the price. Mr. Oliver is donating all proceeds from the sale of these books to the cemetery.
You may send donations or book orders to Hartsville Civic League, c/o Anne Welch Kemp, 380 Boat Dock Road, Hartsville, TN 37074. Thanks to all of you who have supported the cemetery.
Sincerely,
T. P. Thompson, Jr.
Royce Belcher
Jimmy Anthony
Betty Sue Hibdon
Anne Welch Kemp
