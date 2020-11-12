Think of others’ safety and wear a mask
To the editor and fellow citizens,
I get it! I truly do get it! We are all tired of wearing the mask. We are tired of social distancing, limiting where we go, and how many people we can be with. However, we are living during a worldwide pandemic that has killed millions of people all over the world and our health professionals and scientists tell us these are the things that we must do to slow the spread of COVID-19 and save lives. Yet many people absolutely refused to do these things. (I am not talking about those who have genuine respiratory or other conditions that make wearing a mask unwise.) That I do not understand, especially when it comes to our children.
Trousdale County Schools are scheduled to try a period of returning to classes five days a week. Parents say they want their children in school, yet I hear grumbling, resistance, and anger about students wearing masks. Why? Why wouldn’t parents want them to be as safe as possible? Why wouldn’t they want their teachers, staff, and administrators to be as safe as possible? The best chance of staying in school is by doing the things that slow or prevent the spread of the virus.
Parents, your children take their cues from you. If you are angry and resistant to wearing a mask, your children will be too. However, if you are positive, explaining that this is what we must do to keep them and everybody else safe, your children will have a positive attitude also.
Please, let me urge everyone to set aside their own selfish interest and act for the common good. Our lives and our children’s future may depend on it.
P.S. If you think elementary school students can’t get COVID-19, think again. I know of a kindergarten student (not here) that had the virus and was totally asymptomatic. Without a mask, he is walking around exposing everyone he comes in contact with to the COVID-19 virus!
Sincerely,
Kathy P. Robertson
