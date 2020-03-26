Dear Editor,
We are a committee of concerned citizens and descendants who have family members buried in the old Hartsville Cemetery.
There was no perpetual fund set up to take care of this historic cemetery. To keep the grounds mowed, have fallen trees removed and keep up with other maintenance needs of the cemetery, we need your help.
Mowing is very expensive. With limited space, few new graves are being sold, leaving our only means of income to be from donations from family members and other concerned citizens. Please consider making a donation to help us maintain the integrity of the Hartsville Cemetery and individuals buried there. One hundred% of your donation goes to the maintenance and care of the cemetery.
John Oliver has published two books about Trousdale County history and is donating the proceeds to the cemetery. We hope to use those funds to make some needed improvements and maintenance to the cemetery, including but not limited to: the driveway, cutting trees and cleaning out bushes and undergrowth. Meanwhile, the regular summer expense of keeping it mowed is ongoing. We appreciate any donations that
are made.
You may send donations to Hartsville Civic League, c/o Anne Welch Kemp, 380 Boat Dock Road, Hartsville, Tennessee 37074. Thanks to all of you who have supported the cemetery.
Sincerely,
T.P. Thompson, Jr.
Royce Belcher
Jimmy Anthony
Betty Sue Hibdon
Anne Welch Kemp
Dear Editor,
I am writing to pay tribute to a longtime Trousdale Medical Center retired nurse, Rosie J. Valentine.
My heart was very saddened to hear about the passing of a beloved wife, mother, nurse and a friend to all that Rosie came in contact with. Rose, as she was often called by all who knew her, was a very loyal and warm-hearted person willing to help anyone who came her way.
She treated everyone the same, no matter what your situation was and always gave an ear to listen to what you had to say.
Rose was a lifelong member of the Gravel Hill Missionary Baptist Church and a member of the choir where she served faithfully. Rose also served our country in the U.S. Army. She was a volunteer at the Community Help Center, the Trousdale County commodity program and many other organizations.
Rose could often be found in the kitchen at any church after a funeral helping with a repast for the family. I will never forget the conversations we had when I would go to her for advice. She always told me that I was very smart and that I could be anything that I wanted to be.
She often reminded me that we all have problems and to pray like it matters and to listen to my heart. It was an honor to work alongside Rose at the Community Help Center and at the Mid-Cumberland commodities program. We also volunteered at the Sumner Regional hospital from time to time after her retirement.
Rose will be well remembered and will always hold a special place in my heart. I would like to say farewell to my friend, from many miles away from home. You walked the walk and talked the talk. Take your rest until we meet again. I’m sorry you didn’t get to see the person I have changed to be, but I know you would be very proud of me.
Rest easy, my friend.
Edward Stewart
Whiteville
Dear Editor,
If any elected official profited from insider knowledge about the coronavirus pandemic, they need to be prosecuted to the full extent of the law, including possible monetary fines and jail time.
I am calling upon both the House and Senate Ethics Committees to immediately review the financial disclosure records of all members, officers, and employees of Congress and determine who did or did not execute trades of stocks following any briefing held for members of Congress concerning the coronavirus and its potential impact on the U.S. and world economy. If such activity is found, those members need to be prosecuted in accordance with federal laws.
Today, there are allegations coming from Washington that elected officials profited from or at the very least took steps to cut potential losses in the face of the coronavirus crisis. These actions were not taken this week or last week in the midst of the stock market decline. These actions were taken weeks ago immediately following private intelligent briefings on the coronavirus to members of Congress. Currently, four U.S. Senators are being asked to explain their stock trading actions in late January and early February following these briefings. Tennesseans deserve to know all members of Congress who may have violated our trust in them.
In 2012, Congress passed by wide margins and the President signed the STOCK Act. The Stop Trading On Congressional Knowledge Act was a direct response to findings that members of Congress had taken steps to buy and/or sell stock in the face of the 2008 market crash as well as direct congressional actions that impacted particular industries and companies. The Senate passed the measure by a vote of 96-3 and the House voted 417-2.
According to the current United States Senate Select Committee on Ethics, “A member, officer, or employee of the Senate shall not receive any compensation, nor shall he permit any compensation to accrue to his beneficial interest from any source, the receipt of accrual of which would not occur by virtue of influence improperly exerted from his position as a member, officer or employee.” The penalties for violation of the STOCK Act are those for any insider trading, which carry a maximum of 20-years imprisonment.
I call upon all Tennesseans to demand that members of Congress be held accountable if they violated the STOCK Act. The ethics committees need to investigate and report to us the findings of the investigation. In this time of health and economic uncertainty, we need to be assured our country’s leaders have the interests of the people forefront on their minds and not their personal gain.
George S. Flinn, Jr.
Republican Candidate U.S. Senate
