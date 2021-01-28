Lewis James “Jamie” Garrett, age 60, of Hartsville, passed away Saturday, Jan. 23, 2021 at his home.
Survivors are: mother, Sherry Halliburton; sister, Terri (Lonnie) Taylor; niece, Leslie Halliburton; nephew, Jordan Halliburton; great-nephew, Camdin Marr.
Funeral services will be held in the chapel of Anthony Funeral Home at 11 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 28, officiated by Eld. Jeff Blackwell.
Interment will be in Dixon Springs Cemetery.
Visitation with the family will be from 10 a.m. until service time Thursday.
Memorial donations may be made to the Shriners Hospital for Children.
Anthony Funeral Home, 337 McMurry Blvd. E, Hartsville, TN 37074, 615-374-2280, anthonyfh
hartsville.com, was in charge of arrangements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.