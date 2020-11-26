Lewis Randall Summers, age 82, of Hartsville, passed away Monday, Nov. 16, 2020 at Vanderbilt Wilson County Hospital in Lebanon.
He was preceded in death by: parents, Lewis & Rosia Summers; brother, Dean Summers; two sisters, Mable Willis & Susie Mauritz; half-brother, Buster Templeton.
Survivors are: wife, Judy Summers of Hartsville, son, Marty (Barbie) Summers of Hartsville, TN; three daughters, Donna (John) Ford of Hartsville, Sheila (Dwight) Cornwell of Dixon Springs, Melinda (Alvie) Anderson of Hartsville; eight grandchildren, Justin Summers, Nicholas (Ashlee Nichols) Ford, Paul Summers, Austin Ford, Jessica (Zach) Swaffer, Adam Cornwell, Eric Anderson, Peyton Anderson; great-grandchild, Landon Key; two great-grandchildren on the way, Maverick Ford and Henry Swaffer.
Funeral services were held in the chapel of Anthony Funeral Home on Friday, Nov. 20, officiated by Bro. Tony Allen.
Honorary pallbearers were: Jessica Swaffer and Adam Cornwell.
Grandchildren served as pallbearers.
Interment was in Green Grove Cemetery.
Anthony Funeral Home, 337 McMurry Blvd. E, Hartsville, TN 37074, 615-374-2280, anthonyfh
hartsville.com, was in charge of arrangements.
